New York Accepting Applications For Park Rangers And Police

If you love to work outdoors and are looking for a career in law enforcement, there is good news but you will have to act fast.

The New York State Park Police and the Department of Environmental Conservation are accepting applications from individuals who are interested in an exciting career that gets you outside and in the beautiful places that New York State has to offer.

Now is the time! You can apply to our Law Enforcement Examination Program now through 11:59pm on August 3, 2022. This examination fills police positions within our Department of Environmental Conservation, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and State University of New York (SUNY) campuses, and will also be used to fill Municipal Police Officer/Deputy Sheriff at various municipalities.

I have a few friends who already enjoy the benefits of this amazing career. Imagine helping your community and wildlife while you enjoy the outdoors and being a part of something great. Not to mention the great pay and benefits that come with being a part of these departments.

There are some specific requirements for each job opening that has been posted. For example, Park Police:

-Either 1: 60 college semester credit hours;

Or 2: 30 college semester credit hours AND two years of active United States military service with an honorable discharge or under conditions in the New York State Restoration of Honor Act;

Or 3: 30 college semester credits hours AND successful completion of a New York State Municipal Police Training Council approved Pre-Employment Training Program AND eligibility to complete the second phase of such training program that has not lapsed.

