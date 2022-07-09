AEW Wrestling Announces Coming to Buffalo, New York

Wrestling fans, rejoice!

AEW is finally coming to Buffalo, New York! At a recent AEW event, ring announcer Justin Roberts told the very excited crowd that AEW was coming to Western New York.

Roberts started off by asking the crowd, "can everyone say BUFFALO?"

To which, he made the announcement that the wrestling promotion company will be coming to Buffalo on Wednesday, September 7. You can see the video of the crowd going crazy below! This will be the first AEW show after ALL OUT, which is the previous weekend.

AEW Dynamite and Rampage

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Key Bank Center

Buffalo, New York

When are tickets going on sale for AEW Wrestling at Key Bank Center in Buffalo? Tickets for AEW in Buffalo are going on sale at the end of July.

AEW is the second largest wrestling promotion company in the United States behind the WWE.

[video mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/10/files/2022/07/attachment-video-1657195814.mp4"][/video]

EXTRA: Earlier this year when WWE was here in Buffalo, there was a really cool moment. WWE Monday Night Raw aired on the USA Network and wrestling fans were treated to the Buffalo crowd signing the Shout Song during a double wedding ceremony that was happening in the ring. All across America, viewers got a glimpse into what Buffalo, New York is all about and you can check out the video here if you have not seen it! (Or, even if you have seen it and you want to relive it all over again--we don't blame you!)

Bills Fans In The Snow Buffalo Bills Fans Root On Their Team In Snow