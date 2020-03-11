Dibbles Inn in Vernon Hosting Free Easter Dinner for Those in Need
Holidays can be tough if you're alone or in need, but one Central New York restaurant is making Easter a little easier.
Dibbles Inn, in Vernon, has announced they're hosting a free Easter dinner for anyone in need or alone on the holiday. This year, Easter falls on Sunday, April 12. The dinner will take place at 2pm.
The dinner is being hosted in conjuntion with Constance Cause.
If you'd like to attend, RSVP with the number in your party by March 31, by calling or texting 315-729-7336, or sending an email to lydia@pwvcny.com.