Spread Kindness to Lonely Seniors with Nursing Home Hellos

Nursing home residents have been completely isolated from friends and family since the coronavirus pandemic hit, and in many cases, experienced limited activities in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. A group of local women is stepping up to brighten the day of these residents - but they need your help.

While the rest of the Mohawk Valley and Central New York opens up, nursing home residents are still isolated, in an effort to keep them safe. The majority of coronavirus deaths in Oneida County have come from nursing homes.

Sue Cooper, Terry Girouard, Lorie Slover Mahl, and Mary Elizabeth Townsend have gotten together to create "Nursing Home Hellos from Our Heart," and are asking volunteers to write notes and cards to be delivered to lonely nursing home residents. "We invite each of you to write a note, send a card, or draw a picture to help make a nursing home resident's day brighter."

Several local businesses in Rome, Yorkville, Frankfort, and Camden are participating by acting as drop-off points for the cards and notes, which should be dropped off or mailed by July 3 for distribution.

Cooper Kia, 5056 Commercial Drive, Yorkville, NY 13495

Fenton Ford, 9515 NY-13, Camden, NY 13316

Melrose Supermarket, 208 E Main St, Frankfort, NY 13340

Rome Sign and Display Co., 510 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY 13440

or Mail HELLOs to: P.O. Box 4632, Rome, NY 13442

Crates marked "Hellos" will be available in each of those locations to receive the greetings.

"We are estimating there are approximately 2000 nursing home residents in Herkimer and Oneida counties. Our goal is for each resident to receive a message," says organizer Sue Cooper.

You can get more information on the group's Facebook page. Get your family or organization involved in helping lonely senior know they're not forgotten.