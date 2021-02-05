A 10-Year-Old-Boy Spent A Night Clearing Snow Off Cars For Healthcare Workers

10-year-old kid Christian Stone came up with the idea about a month ago, and was just waiting for the next big snowstorm. So he spent Monday night cleaning snow off cars at his local hospital, just to be nice.

Source: YouTube, WJAR

WGRD Source: A 10-Year-Old-Boy Spent A Night Clearing Snow Off Cars For Healthcare Workers
Filed Under: essential, good deed, healthcare, kid, snow, storm
Categories: Utica-Rome News
