A 10-Year-Old-Boy Spent A Night Clearing Snow Off Cars For Healthcare Workers

10-year-old kid Christian Stone came up with the idea about a month ago, and was just waiting for the next big snowstorm. So he spent Monday night cleaning snow off cars at his local hospital, just to be nice.