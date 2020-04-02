A Central New York restaurant is offering a free Easter dinner to anyone, all you have to do is pick it up - or they'll deliver within 5 miles.

Dibble's Inn in Vernon had planned to offer a free Easter dinner, before the coronavirus closed down restaurant dining across the state. Instead of giving up, they plan to offer dinner to anyone for pick-up or delivery within 5 miles of the restaurant.

If you'd like a dinner, you need to RSVP no later than April 9th, to 315-829-3022. That number goes to a service, so please leave a message.

• New Date: SUNDAY, April 12, 2020

• Pickup Time: 12PM–2PM

• Where: Dibbles Inn, 5311 Route 5, Vernon, NY

This is such a generous offer from Dibble's Inn. Hopefully, when all this is over, we'll all make a point of dining there.