The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has identified the drowning victim discovered in Delta Lake.

Officials say, the deceased is 65-year-old Ronald Pocchiari of the Town of Lee.

Witnesses say, Pocchiari was in a canoe when it tipped over and he entered the water.

His body was ultimately discovered by a friend just before 11:30 Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff's Office does not believe foul play was involved and their investigation is ongoing.