New York Mills Man Arrested For Shaking Two-Month-Old Baby

A New York Mills man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a child.

Investigators with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center say, 30-year-old Angel Quinones Jr. shook a two-month-old child causing injury to the child's brain, eye and abdomen.

Photo Credit -- Oneida County Sheriff's Office

The incident occurred at Quinones Jr.s' residence and the child was brought to Upstate University Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Child Protective Services assisted in this investigation.

Quinones Jr. is being held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility pending arraignment and an order of protection has been requested on behalf of the victim.