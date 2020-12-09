DEC Forest Rangers Locate Lost Adirondack Hunter

State Forest Rangers located a lost Adirondack hunter in the North Lake area of Herkimer County by firing signal shots into the air.

On December 2nd at 7:21PM, The DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch office received a call reporting an overdue hunter in the area of North Lake and Ice Cave Mountain. Five Forest Rangers ended up responding to this call.

Once on scene, Rangers spread out on key terrain and fired signal shots to see if the hunter would respond. The Rangers heard a shot in return, proceeded east into West Canada Lake Wilderness in the direction of the shot fired, and made voice contact with the 59-year-old hunter from Beaver Falls. At 2:14 a.m., Lt. Murphy advised that Rangers had located the subject cold, but otherwise in good condition, and were assisting him out of the woods.

How did the hunter get lost? Earlier in the afternoon, the hunter's GPS died and with the heavy snowfall, he was unable to follow his own tracks and became lost about three miles from camp. The hunter was returned to his camp at North Lake at 3:47AM.

Gift Cards and Electronic Gift Certificates Now Available for New York State DEC Campground Visits

DEC gift cards and electronic gift certificates for stays and services at all DEC campgrounds are now available for purchase online.

"DEC camping gift cards are the perfect gift for campground-loving visitors," Commissioner Seggos said. "This year, DEC makes it easy to give the gift of camping with gift cards and electronic, print-it-yourself gift certificates available online. We have you covered for the upcoming holiday season with excellent camping opportunities at DEC campgrounds in 2021."

Gift cards and electronic gift certificates can be purchased online.