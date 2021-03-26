Senior Writes And Hands Out Hundreds Of ‘Thank You’ Cards To Truck Drivers

A woman in Canada named Beverley Perrin has been thanking truck drivers for all their hard work during the pandemic and for a year, she's been writing thank-you cards and handing them out at truck stops.

<iframe src="//www.cbc.ca/i/caffeine/syndicate/?mediaId=1875564611968" width="696" height="392" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>

Source: <a href="https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/canadian-senior-pens-1000-thank-you-notes-to-truckers/">Good News Network</a>