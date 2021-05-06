New York 4 Year Old Accidentally Bought $2.6K Worth Of SpongeBob Popsicles On Amazon
It's every parents worst shopping nightmare; your child ordering a massive amount of things online without you knowing. A 4-year-old New York boy in Brooklyn recently ordered over 2,000 Spongebob Popsicles off of Amazon.
A 4-year-old named Noah from Brooklyn bought nearly $3,000 worth of nonrefundable SpongeBob SquarePants Popsicles on Amazon. The NY Post did a breakdown of how much he ordered:
“In case you are wondering, that’s 51 cases, containing 918 popsicles,” Katie Schloss, a New York University student and social work intern, wrote of the tot’s frozen-treat fiasco.
Someone set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost. Donors across the internet have already donated over $5,000. Noah's Mom Jennifer is a mother of three, who studies social work at NYU. This $3,000 bill wasn't anything she expected to have to pay. Luckily the internet had her back.
Jennifer did have a nice message to share with everyone who donated:
We're so grateful to have made back the $2,618.85 in a mere 24 hours (!!!). As a parent to a child living with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), all additional donations will go towards Noah's education and additional supports. We cannot thank you enough."
My Advice To Other Parents
I have 4 children at home: Avery (5), Finley (3), Emma and Hailey (2). We learned to disable payment settings on all tablets once our kids figured out how to buy apps with one press of a finger. DISABLE these settings on your childrens tablets, phones, computers, whatever. That way you can avoid waking up to a massive bill like Jennifer did.
