Herkimer County Teen Missing Since Friday

New York State Police say they're looking for a Herkimer County teen who hasn't been seen since Friday night.

Police say the missing teen is Cruise Desjardins, a 14-year-old who reportedly left his home on McKensy Place in the town of German Flatts on Friday night around 8:30 p.m.

He is descried as 6-feet-tall, approximately 125 pounds and brown eyes and black hair. When last seen, Desjardins was wearing a maroon-colored tie-dye long sleeve shit, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabout is asked to call 911 or call New York State Police at 315-366-6000.

