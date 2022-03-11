Griffo Continues Pushes To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

As were prepare to spring our clocks forward this Sunday to mark the start of Daylight Saving Time, Senator Joe Griffo is continuing to work to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

Griffo and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara of Rotterdam had previously introduced legislation that establishes daylight saving time as the year-round standard time of the state and New York City.

The change would be contingent upon a compact with neighboring states and the federal government passing legislation allowing states to adopt daylight saving time as the permanent standard measure of time.

“I believe that making daylight saving time permanent would be beneficial for New York and neighboring states, especially when you look at research indicating that such a change would lead to decreases in health issues and traffic accidents while also enhancing public safety and boosting the economy. I have continued to communicate, collaborate and coordinate with my legislative colleagues in others states regarding this issue and am optimistic that we will ultimately be successful in our efforts to establish daylight saving time as the year-round time in New York and Northeastern United States,” said Griffo.

Griffo’s bill is in the Senate’s Judiciary Committee, while Santabarbara’s bill has been referred to the Assembly’s Governmental Operations Committee.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 18 states have enacted legislation or passed resolutions to provide for year-round daylight saving time

Daylight saving time was made permanent following the enactment of the federal Uniform Time Act in 1966.

ll states except for Hawaii and Arizona, as well as several U.S. territories, follow daylight saving time.

DON'T FORGET TO CHANGE YOUR CLOCKS AT 2:00AM SUNDAY

