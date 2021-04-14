New David Bowie LP ‘Width of a Circle’ Includes Unreleased Songs

A collection of previously unheard David Bowie tracks has been compiled into a new two-CD set titled The Width of a Circle.

The set, which will arrive on May 28, will feature 21 recordings from 1970, including non-album singles, a BBC in Concert l session, music for a TV play called Pierrot in Turquoise or The Looking Glass Murders (in which Bowie himself was cast as a mime) and new remixes from Bowie's longtime collaborator Tony Visconti.

The release serves as a complementary album to last year's 50th-anniversary re-release of 1970's The Man Who Sold the World, which was presented under the album's original title, Metrobolist. The new double album takes its name from the opening track to The Man Who Sold the World, which Bowie titled after a painting by one of his friend's, George Underwood.

Four of the songs showcase the late singer backed by the Hype, his supporting band at the time that included Visconti on bass, as well as another trusted Bowie sideman, Mick Ronson on guitar.

In addition to the songs, a picture disc version of The Man Who Sold the World album and a 10″ LP edition featuring four 2020 remixes will also be released.

You can see the track listing for the two-CD set below.

David Bowie, ‘The Width of a Circle’ Track Listing

CD 1

The Sunday Show Introduced by John Peel

1. “Amsterdam”

2. “God Knows I’m Good”

3. “Buzz The Fuzz”

4. “Karma Man”

5. “London Bye, Ta-Ta”

6. “An Occasional Dream”

7. “The Width Of A Circle”

8. “Janine

9. “Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud”

10. “Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed”

11. “Fill Your Heart”

12. “The Prettiest Star”

13. “Cygnet Committee”

14. “Memory Of A Free Festival”

CD 2

The Looking Glass Murders aka Pierrot in Turquoise

1. “When I Live My Dream”

2. “Columbine”

3. “The Mirror”

4. “Threepenny Pierrot”

5. “When I Live My Dream” (Reprise)

Singles

1. “The Prettiest Star” (Alternative Mix)

2. “London Bye, Ta-Ta”

3. “London Bye, Ta-Ta” (1970 Stereo Mix)

4. “Memory Of A Free Festival” (Single Version Part 1)

5. “Memory Of A Free Festival” (Single Version Part 2)

6. “Holy Holy”

Sounds of the '70s: Andy Ferris Show

1. “Waiting For The Man”

2. “The Width Of A Circle”

3. “The Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud”

4. “The Supermen (Bowie At The Beeb vinyl only)”

2020 Mixes

1. “The Prettiest Star” (2020 Mix)

2. “London Bye, Ta-Ta” (2020 Mix)

3. “Memory Of A Free Festival” (Single Version - 2020 Mix)

4. “All The Madmen” (Single Edit 2020 Mix)

5. “Holy Holy” (2020 Mix)

David Bowie Albums Ranked