Johnson & Johnson Vaccine: I Got It, What Symptoms Should I Look For Now?

Many are concerned about pause issued by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) regarding the vaccine causing blood clots.

We know plenty of people who got vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot here in the Mohawk Valley. Co-workers, friends, family members have gotten the one dose over the past few weeks.

Here's the thing: millions of people have received the vaccine without any side effects. Millions. In this particular circumstance, six patients reported issues with blood clots within the first few weeks after getting the shot. Six compared to a million, that's a low number.

Regardless, the concern is valid. That's why Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta released a list of symptoms Tuesday that patients should watch out for.

According to CNY Central, if you have received the vaccine, these are the symptoms that you should be on the lookout for:

Severe headache

Abdominal pain

Leg pain

Shortness of breath

Blood clots aren't on the list because the disorder is so "extremely rare" that it's not a side effect anyone should be concerned about. Officials with the CDC and the FDA recommended the vaccine be paused "out of an abundance of caution"

Get our free mobile app

If you've received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it is recommended you keep an eye out for symptoms within three weeks of injection.

PODs located in Oneida County have switched out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to WIBX. Instead, they are using the Moderna vaccine for the scheduled appointments.