Don’t Fall For Latest Text Scam That Could Drain Your Bank Account
Don't fall for the latest text message scam. A Holland Patent, New York woman recently received one and wants to warn others.
Morgan Marie got a text that looked legitimate, but thankfully she didn't fall for it and hopes no one else does either. The text appears to come from Chase Bank. It says action is required after your online banking account was temporarily disabling due to suspicious activity.
A so called 'secure login' link is provided asking you to verify your identity. DO NOT CLICK THE LINK.
"Thankfully I’m tech savvy and know better," said Morgan. "But some older people may not know. Also I don’t have Chase Bank but if someone does they may think this text is real."
Hackers are getting more creative, sending scams through email, social media and yes, even text messages. Whether it's a message about vaccines, a package delivery, money owed to the IRS, unemployment benefits or your bank account, NEVER click the link.
The Better Business Bureau offers tips to avoid getting scammed.
How to Avoid “Compromised Account” Scam
If you’ve been the victim of a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker.