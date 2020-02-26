That Rumor About Chick-Fil-A or Sonic in New Hartford is Busted

There's been speculation about Sonic or Chick-Fil-A coming to New Hartford for a while now. At least one of those rumors is definitely busted.

A few months ago, the former Daniele's on Seneca Turnpike went up for sale, joining the adjacent lot, which was also for sale. Now, both those properties, listed by Signature Realty are marked as 'Sale Pending'. Together, they make a pretty big piece of land on a commercial thoroughfare. The Facebook rumors started: could this be the spot for the long-wished-for Sonic or maybe Chick-Fil-A?

We did a little research to get to the truth. We spoke to Patricia Virkler, the real estate agent who sold the parcels, and she confirmed "It's not a restaurant." (We only cried a little.)

That's not to say Sonic or Chick-Fil-A isn't checking out other possible spots in New Hartford. We just don't know - we just know there won't be one where Daniele's currently stands.

Of course, that just makes us wonder: what business could be going there? I guess we'll just have to wait and see.