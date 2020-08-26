A warm front will cause some showers and a chance of thunderstorms to develop tonight. Tomorrow we could see a few tornadoes with 70 MPH winds in Central New York.

...SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK POSSIBLE THURSDAY...

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop, especially Thursday afternoon into the early evening with a cold frontal passage. Damaging winds up to 70 MPH, 1-2” hail, isolated flash flooding, and a few tornadoes are possible.

The weather pattern remains busy late Friday into Saturday, with more severe weather and locally heavy rainfall.

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service weather model suggests not just damaging winds but also supercell storms with cores of large hail with the potential for a few tornadoes. Expect some damage and/or power outages. We might see locally heavy rainfall in both late night/early morning and afternoon batches of storms. Any supercells could contain torrential rain with quick street/urban flooding.

Outlook Friday to Saturday

The weather will remain unsettled with rounds of rain and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe on Saturday with a soaking rain of 1 inch, or more is expected Flash flooding is possible.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Keep Up-To-Date

Take us everywhere you go with our new App. Listen live with all of your favorite shows with fewer commercials. The new app lets you call, message, or tweet at us anytime or send us photos and videos. You'll receive notifications about breaking news, weather alerts, traffic advisories, and school closings in Central New York.

Storm Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

**FOR POWER OUTAGES:

Get the latest information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out, and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information on National Grid’s website.

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.