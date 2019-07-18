‘Dangerous Situation’ as Excessive Heat Watch Issued in CNY

Rising temperatures are set to create a 'dangerous situation' in Central New York.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch in Central New York for Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

WHERE: Oneida County, Madison, Onondaga, Seneca, Steuben, Seneca-Southern Cayuga, Tompkins, Cortland, Tioga and Broome Counties. The watch includes the cities of Utica, Rome, Syracuse, Boonville, Hamilton, Oneida, and Watkins Glen.

The Heat Index reflects the combination of temperature and humidity - in plain terms, how hot it will FEEL versus the temperature on the thermometer.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton says the hottest Heat Index values are expected from mid afternoon to early evening Friday and Saturday.A gradual cooling trend is expected early next week.

Friday Afternoon/Evening: 100-105 °F Heat Index with locally higher values.

Saturday Afternoon/Evening: 100-110 °F Heat Index with locally higher values.

Credit: NWS

Credit: NWS

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued an

Excessive Heat Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon

through Saturday evening.

* HEAT INDEX VALUES...Maximum heat index values from 100 to 105

Friday afternoon and from 100 to 110 Saturday afternoon due to

high temperatures in the mid 90s, and dewpoints in the lower

70s. The highest heat index values will be near the NY Thruway

corridor.

* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during

outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot

temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and

high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in

which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay

in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on

relatives and neighbors.