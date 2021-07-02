‘Cuse To Welcome Fans Back To The Dome This Fall At Full Capacity

Some great news for Syracuse University sports fans.

Syracuse University Athletics plans to allow full capacity in the Carrier Dome this fall with no social distancing. Consistent with New York State indoor facilities guidance, vaccinated and unvaccinated fans are welcome to attend games.

In accordance with state guidelines, fans will have to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Those who are not vaccinated will be required to have antigen-type test completed within six hours of entry and a PCR-type test result must be within 72 hours of entry.

Also, in accordance with CDC guidelines, masks will be required for unvaccinated fans over age four.

Outdoor athletic events will not require proof of vaccination for entry, however unvaccinated visitors must wear a mask when on campus

University officials say they will continue to work closely with the Onondaga County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health to monitor for and implement any changes made to public health guidelines.

The SU football and basketball teams played home games in the Carrier Dome last season without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major upgrades have been made to the stadium, highlighted by the largest center hung video board in college sports, air conditioning, a new audio system, new modern lighting, renovated concession stands, refreshed menu items, improved restrooms, and branding upgrades throughout the facility.

The 2021 Syracuse University football season begins on September 4 at Ohio, with the home opener on September 11 versus Rutgers.

Syracuse football and basketball season tickets are on sale now. Visit cuse.com/tickets to purchase. For group tickets and partial plans call 1-888-DOME-TIX.