One of the safest choices drivers and passengers can make is to buckle up, no matter if you're in the front or the back seat. New York will soon be mandating seat belts differently.

What is the current seat belt law in New York State?

New York State law requires all front seat passengers to wear seat belts. Children under the age of 16 must wear seat belts when they are in the front seat or the back seat. Children under the age of four must ride in safety seats.

What will the new law be in New York State?

A bill requiring all car passengers 16 and older to wear a seat belt was signed by Gov. Cuomo on Tuesday morning, regardless of the location in the vehicle (front or back seat.)

The new law is an effort to reduce automobile accident fatalities and casualties and will take effect November 1.

"We've known for decades that seat belts save lives and with this measure we are further strengthening our laws and helping to prevent needless tragedies," Cuomo said. "It was under my father's leadership that New York became the first state in the country to pass a seat belt law, and the nation followed his lead. Now we are building upon this legacy and helping to create a safer and stronger Empire State for all."

New York was actually the first state ever to make seat belts mandatory and part of the law. It was passed in the year 1984.

According to the New York State DMV, the penalty for a seat belt violation is a fine of up to $50. If the violation is for a person under the age of 16, the driver receives a maximum fine of $100 and three driver violation points upon conviction.