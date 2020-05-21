Cuomo Says Summer School Will Be Distance Learning

Governor Andrew Cuomo says there will be no summer school this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo says summer school will be conducted through distance learning, while meal programs and child care services for essential employees will continue.

He also says it’s still too early to make a decision about schools re-opening in the fall semester.

"As we focus on reopening, schools pose unique complications - they have high density and transportation issues causing a greater risk of spread unless protective measures are fully in place," Governor Cuomo said.

Cuomo says it's still unclear how to keep students safe from infection in classrooms and on buses.

The governor says the state will issue guidelines for re-opening in June and schools must submit a plan by July.

Meanwhile, Cuomo says total COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York are down and the number of new cases is down as well.

There were 105 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, which the governor calls terrible news.