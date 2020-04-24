Cuomo Says Curve Is Headed Down In New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo says all available evidence shows New York State is on the downside of the curve when it comes to the coronavirus.

The governor says current projections show that the virus will be slowing between now and June, but says the number of new daily hospitalizations is still troubling.

There were 422 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, sending the total number of deaths in the state past 16,000.

Cuomo also says if the state reopens now, all the progress that was made will be gone.

And Cuomo says New Yorkers could soon get a clearer picture as to whether or not schools will re-open, with a decision expected sometime over the next seven days.