Cuomo Highlights Success Of MMA In New York

The Governor is touting the success of Mixed Martial Arts in New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says combat sports have generated $97 million in revenue since MMA became legal in the state in September of 2016.

In the two years prior to the introduction of MMA in New York, overall revenue from combat sports -- which includes boxing and wrestling events -- was $31.9 million.

"The combat sports industry has produced unprecedented revenue and economic activity for New York since the introduction of Mixed Martial Arts two years ago," Governor Cuomo said. "This new data speaks volumes about the popularity of these exciting events, which support hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in economic output."