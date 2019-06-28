Cuomo Announces DWI Crackdown During July 4th Holiday

State Police and local law enforcement agencies will be increasing patrols to crack down on drunk driving and other traffic infractions during the 4th of July holiday.

The enforcement period will begin tomorrow and run through Friday, July 5th.

State Troopers will conduct sobriety checkpoints and target eckless and aggressive driving statewide in an effort to keep New York highways safer during one of the busiest summer holidays for travel.

"As we approach one of the busiest weekends for summer travel, State Police and local law enforcement will be cracking down on impaired driving of any kind to ensure our roads are safe throughout the holiday," Governor Cuomo said. "I urge all motorists traveling in the upcoming days to drive carefully, wear a seatbelt, and never drink and drive."

Last year, the State Police issued nearly 10,500 vehicle and traffic tickets during the 4th of July weekend and arrested 216 people for DWI