Let Someone Else Prepare a Giant Thanksgiving Dinner for You

You'll still have to heat up all the food, but you won't have to spend all day working in the kitchen. A restaurant has created a 'heat-and-serve' meal 'to go' for Thanksgiving.

Besides, the holidays are about spending time with family and loved ones right?! You can't really do that if you're stuck in the kitchen all day, preparing the food, cooking everything, and making sure nothing burns and everything comes out at the right time so the mashed potatoes don't get cold while the green bean casserole hasn't even gone in the over, and there's no room because the turkey isn't done yet.....

Sounds too stressful.

How about letting someone else deal with all that, and all you have to do is heat up the food?

Sounds a lot less stressful, right?

Well, you can pick up these "heat-and-serve" ready "to-go" Thanksgiving dinners from Cracker Barrel. Cracker Barrel's website shows they have two different sizes available: a "Heat n' Serve Turkey n' Dressing Family Meal To-Go" which serves 10 people and a "Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing Family Meal To-Go" which serves up to 6 people. According to Cracker Barrel , the bigger meal comes with:

• Two Oven-Roasted Turkey Breasts

• Cornbread Dressing

• Turkey Gravy

• Cranberry Relish

• Choice of 3 Country Sides (each serves 10)

• Sweet Yeast Rolls

• Pumpkin Pie (while supplies last) & Pecan Pie

The smaller meal has:

Turkey, a sampling of Sugar Cured Ham, Cornbread Dressing, Turkey Gravy, Cranberry Relish, your choice of 3 country sides, and choice of bread.

As for those sides?? Well you have plenty of options like: carrots, corn, cornbread dressing, fried apples, green beans, green bean casserole, hashbrown casserole, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, or sweet potato casserole. Like we said, PLENTY of options.

So all this sounds pretty good, right? Almost, too good. You're probably guessing it's HAS to cost a fortune. Actually, it's not too bad. The big meal costs $109.99 which is about $11 a person, and the smaller meal costs $67.99, which works out to be just over $11 a person. For not having to be stuck in the kitchen all day, that's not a bad price for Thanksgiving. At least... I don't think so.

You can get all the details on these ready-to-go Thanksgiving dinners by visiting: CrackerBarrel.com . You can even place your order online. Then stop by their location in Cicero to pick up your Thanksgiving meal.

I hope you have a fantastic Thanksgiving with your family and friends!

BONUS VIDEO:

[CrackerBarrel.com]