Central New York Motorist Struck By Hunter’s Stray Bullet

One of my biggest so-called "irrational" fears has materialized. And right in Central New York.

A stray bullet flew out of the woods, through a car window, and hit a motorist during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The driver took the gunshot in the neck Sunday morning, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office. The man in his 60s was driving in Spafford, a town located along the eastern border of Skaneateles Lake, sometime around 10:40 Sunday morning.

An investigation found that a hunter had been shooting at a deer in the woods roughly 150 feet from Nunnery Road, where the motorist was struck. The hunter has been fully cooperating with the investigation, according to a report in Syracuse.com.

The victim, who had pulled over immediately to call 911, is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.