Police Warn of Package Porch Pirates

Credit: RoschetzkyIstockPhoto, Getty Images

Law enforcement agencies are warning people to beware of porch pirates – the people who take recently delivered packages from homes and other unattended locations. With the holidays here and record numbers of online shoppers it means more deliveries and more theft opportunities. Authorities recommend having packages shipped to your workplace or have them held for pickup. If that’s not possible, ask the carrier to put the package in a less conspicuous location.

Source: Police Warn of Package Porch Pirates
