CNY Scores in Hollywood Movie and in the New York Times

Central New York enjoyed two big pop culture references in the same holiday weekend.

First, Otto, the Orange sports mascot, was an answer in the Thanksgiving weekend edition of Sunday's New York Times crossword puzzle. For the record, the fill-in-the-blank clue was 101 Across: ____ the Orange (Syracuse mascot). Here's a snapshot of the Otto-centric crossword clue:

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

The second CNY reference of the weekend occurred in the newly released movie 21 Bridges, a New York City thriller starring Chadwick Boseman (pictured) as a cop pursuing a couple of criminals trying to flee the Big Apple with a bunch of stolen cocaine.

In one scene, as the criminals' getaway locations are being considered, the cops reject "upstate," saying No way they're getting rid of 50 kilos in Utica. Makes you wonder whether the screenwriters had any idea Utica would be about a four-hour drive from Manhattan.