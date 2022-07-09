Think New York State Is The Most Energy Expensive State? Think Again

It's summertime. It's hot. No brainer there, right? And while most of us love the summer season (apologies to those of you who prefer winter and winter activities over the summer season), on particularly hot, muggy days, we're doing our best to keep cool.

Ways to cool off include spending time in the water at a pool, lake, river, etc., enjoying a cold drink, and turning on fans and air-conditioners. Of course, when those air-conditioners go on, up goes your energy cost.

According to the website Wallet Hub, energy costs between 5% and 22% of families’ total after-tax income. The article goes on to mention that lower energy prices might not exactly equate to savings. It depends on where you live and how much energy you use. Obviously, if the air conditioning unit(s) are cranking constantly, you will see a higher cost on your electric bill.

You may be thinking that compared to all states in the country, New York State and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania would rank high as far as the states with the highest energy costs. But are they?

Wallet Hub did some research on each of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia and based their findings on "a formula that accounts for the following residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel, and home heating oil.

Surprisingly, New York State came in at (drum roll) number 41. That means that 40 states out of 50, plus The District of Columbia, have higher total energy costs than New York. Now for the monthly electric cost, New York State lands at number 45 which is great, but looking at the monthly natural gas cost, New York comes in at number 5. That is not good.

For New York State's monthly motor fuel costs, the state is the cheapest of all, except the District of Columbia, landing at number 50. And for monthly home heating oil costs, New York is 27 out of 51.

The Wallet Hub study shows that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania does not fair as well as New York State for total energy costs, coming in at number 30. For the monthly electric cost, the state lands at number 32, monthly natural gas costs look good at number 13, monthly motor fuel costs are low, coming in at number 47, and for home heating oil, at number 21 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia.

If you are thinking about moving out of New York State or Pennsylvania, and the cost of energy expenses is important to you, check out the list of all 50 states on the Wallet Hub website study.

via Wallet Hub

