New rides are coming to the rails in Cooperstown. Rail Explorers USA has added new rail bike options for the 2022 season. One is the longest ride yet and another leads to a brunch with mimosas. Yes please!

Charlotte Valley Express

The Charlotte Valley Express is a new 8-mile round trip from Milford to the Riverside Turnaround picnic area where you'll find brunch waiting with mimosas, bloody mary's pastries, fruit, and coffee. Ride at night for a romantic twilight tour where you can warm up around the campfire.

This railroad meanders alongside the Susquehanna River, past fields and lakes, and over the majestic 200 foot long Portlanville Trestle. A shorter ride than the "Milford Track" tour and heads south towards Portlandville.

Credit - Rail Explorers USA via FAcebook Credit - Rail Explorers USA via Facebook loading...

Fireside Tour

Enjoy the new Charlotte Valley Express as the sun goes down. Ride the rails at twilight along the Susquehanna River. Stop to warm up by the campfires. Be sure to bring your own marshmallows. Then head back in the dark, with only lanterns to light the way.

Credit - Rail Explorers USA via Facebook Credit - Rail Explorers USA via Facebook loading...

Milford Track

Want something a little longer? Take a ride on the Milford Track, a spectacular 12-mile trip, the longest yet.

The Milford Track journeys north through the farmlands and forests alongside the Susquehanna River. You'll glide past working farms, magnificent woodlands, and rumble across historic trestle bridges.

Don't worry. The Rail Explorers have custom-built electric motors that make the round-trip journey effortless.

The Cooperstown rail bikes begin rolling on May 7.

Credit - Rail Explorers USA via Facebook Credit - Rail Explorers USA via Facebook loading...

Catskills River Run

Experience the magic of the historic Ulster and Delaware Railroad as you travel alongside Esopus Creek through the beautiful woods of the Catskill Mountains. Be sure to bring a snack and a drink to enjoy at the creek-side turnaround.

Credit - Rail Explorers USA via Facebook Credit - Rail Explorers USA via Facebook loading...

Golden Hour Tour

Experience the magic of the Catskills at night. Travel through the forest, with only a lantern and the light of the moon to guide your way along the 8-mile round trip on the Golden Hour Tour.

The Cooperstown rail bikes start rolling on April 30.

Credit - Rail Explorers USA Credit - Rail Explorers USA loading...

Get more information on the Cooperstown or Catskill rail bike options and book your tour for the new season at Railexplorers.net.

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List

19 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die There are plenty of things to do to enjoy a New York winter. Here's a list of experiences you need to try before you die.