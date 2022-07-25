[Photos] Cooperstown Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Brings In Big Numbers

It was a hot day in Cooperstown yesterday, in the upper 80s but that didn't deter an estimated 35,000 baseball fans from attending the 2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Clark Sports Center just outside the village. According to the Hall of Fame, those inducted included David Ortiz, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Bud Fowler, and Buck O'Neil.

The Otsego County Sheriff's deputies were on hand to offer a safe experience for those attending the two-and-a-half-hour ceremony which went off without any issues and was fortunately rain-free.

The Hall of Fame reported that 48 Hall of Famers returned for the event which was broadcast on the MLB Network.

The Hall of Fame's "Parade of Legends on Saturday evening did not disappoint fans. It was a shoulder-to-shoulder event with fans lining Cooperstown's Main Street featuring baseball legends signing autographs for fans. Below are some photos to enjoy courtesy of the Otsego County Sheriff's Office which provided security for the event...

via Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

via Otsego County Sheriffs Office, Facebook via Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Facebook loading...

via Otsego County Sheriffs Office, Facebook via Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Facebook loading...

via Otsego County Sheriffs Office, Facebook via Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Facebook loading...

via Otsego County Sheriffs Office, Facebook via Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Facebook loading...

After two years of thin visitor numbers in Cooperstown due to COVID, it's wonderful to see big events like this one get back on track, especially since the local economy depends a great deal on the revenue generated from visitors to the greater Cooperstown area for this event.

To find out more about the inductees at this year's BHOF event, visit baseballhall.org.

