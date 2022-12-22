Add Some Holiday Baseball Fun With A Quick Trip To Cooperstown

Finding "holiday week" activities that the entire family will enjoy can be a drag sometimes. Outdoor fun is often curtailed by tough-to-plan-for weather conditions, while other options are either too far away or too expensive. Capital Region baseball fans have a gem in their own backyard and the week between Christmas and New Year's is the perfect time to take advantage.

This Is The Baseball Hall of Fame

Cooperstown, New York is baseball city. Anchored by the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the small town located an hour and twenty minutes from downtown Albany, is a baseball fan's dream. From the numerous baseball memorabilia shops to the various national pastime themed restaurants, the town itself will make Yankees, Mets and Red Sox fans all smile together. Special holiday gifts can be found, from engraved baseball bats to almost any baseball card ever printed or MLB hat ever worn, you can buy it in a shop on Main Street in Cooperstown.

This Is The Baseball Hall of Fame

However, the real highlight of the "birthplace of baseball" is the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum. Monday on The Drive with Charlie & Dan, President of the Hall, Josh Rawitch talked about the various exhibits on display now, including a comprehensive baseball card display, that is certain to send chills down the spine of any collector. Rawitch, also spoke about how the winter season is a fantastic time to enjoy the museum without the influx of the summer population to the region.

This Is The Baseball Hall of Fame

If you or someone in your family is a baseball fan and you haven't visited Cooperstown and the Hall of Fame, make your plans today. The museum is far from boring for even the non-baseball fan. The colorful exhibits and artifacts paint the history of the game throughout three floors, highlighted by the prestigious Hall of Plaques. Its a cool trip and you wont be disappointed. You can go to baseballhall.org to purchase your tickets in advance. Stop saying that you have to get out there, take advantage while the weather is cold and warm it up with some baseball!

