How They Convert The Adirondack Bank Center For Utica Soccer
Utica City FC soccer seemingly came out of nowhere at the end of last year and since they have to obviously share the Adirondack Bank Center ice with the Comets, this raises the question on how they convert from hockey the night before over to soccer turf and then back again?
If you've thought that like I have, we both got an answer from their Facebook page yesterday in the form of a neat time lapse video:
