Former Congressman To Seek Seat On State Supreme Court

About three weeks after announcing he would not be running for Congress in 2022, Anthony Brindisi, announced today that he will run for State Supreme Court Judge in the 5th Judicial District in November.

Brindisi made the announcement with his family by his side outside the Oneida County Courthouse.

Brindisi says he’s given it a lot of thought over the last couple of weeks and has talked about it with his wife Erica and their two children.

He says he made the decision recently that this is what he wanted to do.

Brindisi says he knew for some time that he wouldn’t be seeking another term in Congress and when this opportunity presented itself, he thought it was a good way to be able to take his experiences and put it to the back to work for the people of the community.

New York lawmakers added the new judge’s seat in the 5th District to deal with a back load of cases. The Legislature added state Supreme Court seats in 11 of the 13 judicial districts in New York.

The 5th Judicial District includes Oneida, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis Oswego and Onondaga Counties. The seat carries a 14-year term.

Republican Danielle Fogel, a lawyer in Onondaga County, has also announced her intention to run for the new Supreme Court seat.

Brindisi served in the New York State Assembly from 2011 until 2016, and then in the United States House of Representatives from 2016 through 2018.

The Democrat lost to Congresswoman Claudia Tenney by just over 100 votes in the November 2019 election.

Following his loss in the congressional race, Brindisi returned to his family’s law practice and is a partner at Brindisi, Murad, Brindisi & Pearlman.

