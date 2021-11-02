Election 2021: UNOFFICIAL: Danielle Fogel voted Supreme Court Judge
[Editor's Note: This post is being continually updated. Please note that all Election results are UNOFFICIAL until certified by the New York State Board of Elections.]
UPDATE: 11/03/2021 05:05am
First Judicial District:
Margaret A. Pui Yee Chan (D) 185,005
John Joseph Kelley (D) 153,432
Blank 138,242
Void 46
Write-In 4,893
UPDATE: 11/03/2021 12:35am
With all districts reporting Republican Danielle Fogel has been voted Supreme Court Judge for New York's Fifth Judicial District with fifty-four percent of the vote over her challenger, Former Rep. Anthony Brindisi.
UPDATE: 11/02/2021 11:31pm
With 888 districts reporting Danielle Fogel has 53.91% of the vote. Anthony Brindisi has 42.80%.
UPDATE: 11/02/2021 11:15pm
At this time 855 districts are reporting. Danielle Fogel is leading 53.73% lead over Anthony Brindisi's 42.99%.
UPDATE: 11/02/2021 11:04pm
Danielle Fogel is now leading Anthony Brindisi by 52.49% to 44.34%.
UPDATE: 11/02/2021 10:54pm
With 688 districts reporting Danielle Fogel continues to lead 52% to 44%.
UPDATE: 11/02/2021 10:36pm
With 543 districts reporting Danielle Fogel currently leads Anthony Brindisi 52% to 44%.
UPDATE: 11/02/2021 10:13pm
With 448 districts reporting Danielle Fogel is leading 52% to Brindisi's 45%.
UPDATE: 11/02/2021 10:06pm
Republican Danielle Fogel now leads 51.90% to 44.98% with 257 districts reporting.
UPDATE: 11/02/2021 10:00pm
Daniel Fogel has pulled ahead by a hair with 115 districts reporting.
Fogel currently leads 48.61 to 48.98.
Original Story:
11/02/2021 21:50
The results are coming in and only a few election districts are reporting. At this time Democrat and former U.S. Representative Anthony Brindisi s leading Republican Attorney Danielle Fogel 54% to 42%.
With just 52 districts reporting the race is still too early to predict.