Tenney Campaign Claims She’s Retaken The Lead In NY-22 Race

After a crazy ballot counting process in Oneida County and across the district, The Claudia Tenney campaign is claiming they've retaken the lead in the race for NY-22.

On Election Night, Claudia Tenney held a more than 28,000 vote lead in an attempt to retake the Congressional seat she lost to Democrat Anthony Brindisi in 2018. Going into the Thanksgiving holiday, it was believed Brindisi had taken the lead after the counting of absentee and mail-in ballots. The Tenney Campaign announced Monday that they believe that may not be the case.

In a statement sent out Monday morning just before 7 a.m. the Tenney Campaign claimed to have taken back the lead from Brindisi by a total of 13 votes. The statement read,

On Sunday (November 29th), the Brindisi campaign submitted official notice to the court of their conversation with Herkimer County election's attorney confirming Herkimer County’s incoming revised tallies to the New York State Board of Elections. After correcting for a tabulation error, this update will reflect Herkimer County's final unofficial vote count for NY-22, showing Claudia Tenney ahead of Anthony Brindisi in the race for Congress.

Tenney maintains she is continuing to fight to ensure that every legal vote is counted and maintains when it is all said and done, she will emerge victorious. Campaign Spokesperson Sean Kennedy said in the statement, "We are encouraged that local elections officials have corrected their early tabulations and we are now ahead. Our campaign is committed to seeing that all – and only – legal votes count. The voters’ will must be respected and the integrity of the election process maintained."

The count in Oneida County specifically was recently marred with confusion surrounded by ballots labeled with sticky notes in the counting process. We will continue to provide updates as they become available on the NY-22 Congressional Race.

Brindisi for Congress issued the following statement regarding the ongoing ballot count in NY-22:

“The margin in this race is incredibly close and continues to change. The integrity of the election and maintaining a count that ensures the voters of this district are heard is of the utmost importance. As this process continues to play out, we are hopeful that once the counting process is completed, Anthony will be declared the winner.”-Luke Jackson Brindisi for Congress spokesman.