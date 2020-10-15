Tenney Tweet Spurs “Conspiracy Theory” Debate and Correction?

The race between former Representative Claudia Tenney (R) and current Congressman Anthony Brindisi (D) is heating up.

Tenney debated a handful of topics on the Keeler Show on WIBX on Thursday including a question from WIBX's Jeff Monaski, who asked about a tweet she has since deleted, regarding a debunked COVID-19 conspiracy theory.

Tenney was asked about the tweet by high school blogger Luke Radel who operates a Twitter page called, Elected News. Radel had been asked to leave a Tenney/Republican campaign event in Herkimer recently, after Tenney said he was almost "bullying people."

In the Tweet, Tenney seemingly discounted the estimate of 200,000-plus victims of COVID-19 by repeating a now debunked claim that the CDC admitted only 6-percent of the now 224,000 deaths were actually from COVID.

"Did you fall for a phony internet meme," Monaski asked Tenney.

Tenney said she didn't and has since deleted the Tweet. But, then she went on to explain that of the 224,000 people listed as victims of COVID-19, a certain percentage might have actually died of a car accident. Their death was listed as COVID-19 only because they had tested positive for the virus.

Tenney told Monaski, "the CDC indicated a certain percentage had only "Covid" listed on their death certificate," but that doesn't preclude, that they even might’ve been killed in a car accident," said Tenney. It could have been a "traumatic brain injury."

Is that true?

We asked that exact question to Dr. Kent Hall who is the Chief Physician Executive at Mohawk Valley Health Systems and he completely disagreed. In fact, he read an exact example of that "accident" situation posted on the CDC website.

Listen to the exchange between Monaski and Tenney, followed by Dr. Hall's response. It's all in the video below.