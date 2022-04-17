Animal Cruelty Charges in Root, New York

Two women are facing animal cruelty charges after a follow-up investigation of an earlier case where animals were previously seized from the same home.

The New York State Police says that they seized five cats and a dog after executing a search warrant at the home of 44-year-old Kelly J. Simpson and 19-year-old Cassandra J. Simpson in the Montgomery county town of Root, New York on Friday, April 15, 2022.

All of the animals were brought to an animal rescue organization and police say that the case is still under investigation as an evaluation is taking place as to the health and condition of the animals seized.

At this time the two women are each being charged with five counts of Torturing or Injuring Animals/Failure to Provide Sustenance, a Class A misdemeanor under Section 353 of the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law.

In a written release the NYSP says that the search warrant followed the previous volunteer surrender of 43 cats on the property. Police allege that five of the cats that were surrendered at that time "were in need of obvious veterinary care."

After being processed and charged both women were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to answer the charges in the Root Town Court on Monday, April 18, 2022.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

