Colgate Wins Patriot League, Headed to NCAA Tournament

Jordan Burns poured in 35 points to pace the Colgate Raiders men's basketball team to a Patriot League title on Wednesday night, and in doing so punched Colgate's first ticket to the NCAA Tournament in over two decades.

After leading by 13 at the break, Colgate held off a second half rally from Bucknell, taking the championship by a 94-80 final.

The Raiders await NCAA Tournament officials to find out their opponent and playing date as they head to their third ever 'Big Dance', and first since 1996.

Burns, a sophomore, shot 10-16 from the field including 6-9 from three-point range. Junior Will Rayman added 18 and 7 boards