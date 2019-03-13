Central New York Football Star Changes NFL Address

Former Onondaga Central High School superstar Latavius Murray is on the move again. The running back has signed a free agent deal with the NFL's New Orleans Saints.

Murray, who previously played with the Minnesota Vikings and Oakland Raiders, will be spending his seventh pro season in the same backfield as veteran quarterback Drew Brees. He signed a 4-year, $14.4 million contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It appears as if he'll be displacing Mark Ingram as the #1 back for the Saints, who may cut Ingram loose in the free agent market.

Murray has career seasonal highs of 1,066 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, achieved in different seasons with the Raiders. He still returns to Central New York during the off-season to visit friends and relatives in the Syracuse area.

The University of Central Florida grad has been earning his Master's degree in business through Syracuse University's online program.