CNY High School Senior’s Eligible For Fire Scholarship

Do you have a High School Senior in your Central New York household looking to get some extra money to go to college? Here is another unique scholarship that you might not be aware of.

This scholarship comes from the American Fire Sprinkler Association (AFSA) . AFSA will be giving out 10 scholarships this year all valued at $2000 a piece.

What do you need to to get in on the cash? Here is a look at who's eligible to apply:

- The High School Senior College Scholarship Contest is open to high school seniors who are citizens or aliens legally residing in the USA.

- Scholarship funds are payable to the winner’s college/university or certified trade school in the United States; winner must enroll for classes beginning no later than Fall 2019 session.

- Winner selection is NOT based on financial need, GPA or demographic criteria.

- Home-schooled students may apply as long as course of study is equivalent to that of a senior in high school.

- Relatives of AFSA staff or NATIONAL board members may not enter.

- Entries must be submitted by April 1, 2019"

You can apply directly online now.