CNY Store Dressing Kids in High Quality Back to School Clothes For Free

Lots of people are collecting school supplies to make sure kids have everything they need to go back to school. One Central New York business is giving away clothes to make sure they look good too.

Tagless, a store in Herkimer, New York that hands out high-quality, stylish clothing for free, is making a big push to make sure no child has to show up for the first day of school in their old clothes or worn sneakers. Owner James Weiderman is asking everyone to donate any unneeded children's clothing and shoes. "It may sound silly to someone who's never experienced it, but showing up on that first day, seeing everyone else in their new gear, and not having any, can sink the whole year from day one," said Weiderman. "Instead of feeling like the first day is a fresh start, your opportunity to do things better and achieve any goal, those kids feel like nothing they do will make a difference, so why bother."

Weiderman has been that kid and vows to do anything he can to make sure no one else has to feel that way. "We're also asking anyone who is able to, to please donate to our GoFundMe fundraiser so we can purchase the items that are needed and not donated."

The first month Tagless was open, they gave away over 700 pieces of hihg-quality clothing to those in need, all free of charge.

Clothing and shoe donations can be dropped off at 246 North Main Street in Herkimer.

