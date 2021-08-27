Herkimer’s Free Clothing Store, Tagless, Saved By $10,000 Donation By Local Couple

Tagless, a clothing store located on North Main Street in Herkimer, NY offers high quality stylish clothing free to anyone in need. Recently, they announced that they were in danger of closing their doors for good.

But that all changed after Tagless graciously received a $10,000 donation from Rebecca and Dr. Jason Sloane, a couple that is new to the Mohawk Valley and clearly believes in the mission that Tagless is accomplishing, one person at a time.

Owner James Weiderman, says with their gift, thousands of area residents will be able to walk into school or a job interview full of confidence.

Tagless went to Facebook over a week ago alerting their clothing donors and neighborhood friends, that with the financial stress they were experiencing and past problems with vandalism, the shop couldn't sustain the trauma.

"As much as I hate to say it, we're contemplating closing down the shop," says owner James Weiderman.

Weiderman said his family has spent over $7000 of their own money to open and maintain the shop.

He says GoFundMe fundraisers raised about $250 a month on average, which is appreciated, but not enough to keep the doors open.

The store distributes nearly 2,000 pieces of clothing a month that has helped local men, women and children, feel confident for job interviews and helping to start the new school year with new clothes.

Meanwhile Tagless, along with Upstate Family Health Center, will be holding a COVID19 vaccination clinic at the store on Saturday, September 4, from 1:00 to 5:00PM.

