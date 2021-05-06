Think of the confidence you feel when you're wearing a new outfit for the first time. A husband and wife want to make sure everyone experiences that feeling with a free high quality clothing store opening in Herkimer.

James and Becky Weiderman both grew up impoverished and understand the difference the right clothing can have on the mindset of a young person. So they are opening a free high end clothing store called Tagless. "Our goal is to help disadvantaged youth build confidence in themselves, from the outside in," said James.

Tagless will open at 246 North Main Street in Herkimer, New York on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 12:00PM. The shop will offer high quality, stylish clothing to anyone 18 years old or under for free. "It may seem silly to some that a pair of Nike sneakers or Levi's jeans could make someone feel better about themselves, but for those people for whom those things are out of reach, they can mean the world," James said. "It can mean the difference between feeling like you belong, to feeling like an outcast."

Credit - Tagless

After the grand opening, Tagless will be open Monday through Friday from 3:00PM to 8:00PM and Saturday and Sunday 12:00PM to 5:00PM. The shop will be staffed completely by volunteers.

Donations, either monetary or clothing, can be made at the shop during normal business hours. Monetary donations will also be accepted at GoFundMe.

Credit - Tagless

For more information, email James Weiderman wholdings@twcny.rr.com or follow Tagless on Facebook.

COVID Cannot Stop 15 New Restaurants From Opening in Central New York

READ MORE: Here are 10 ways to help others who are struggling right now