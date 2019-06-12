Cruelty investigators are looking for information about this dog who was ejected out of a drivers side car window while the driver kept going.

A male in mid to late 20's allegedly lost a dog out his car window on Rt. 92, Candy Lane in the Town of Manlius, Sunday, May 24th at 4 pm, and continued to drive away. The car is a 2014 - 2016 dark grey dodge dart. If you know the car or the dog, please contact the Animal Cruelty Department at 315-454-3469 or crueltyinvestigations@cnyspca.org .

No information has been released on the condition of the dog. The press release issued by Dee Schaefer states:

On May 24th, the dog pictured came out the window of a car, and the driver kept going. The driver appeared to be a younger male in mid to late 20's. If anyone knows this dog or recognizes the make of car, please contact our cruelty department at 315-454-3469 or crueltyinvestigations@cnyspca.org. All call and e-mails will remain confidential.

Dee Schaefer

Humane Education

CNY SPCA

Schaefer tells us that they don't know if the dog was pushed out of the car or not, just that he was ejected out of the driver's side window. Other than road rash the male dog, estimated at about 11 months old, seems to be healing from his road rash and is not up for adoption just yet.

