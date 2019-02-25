CNY Road Closures – Feb 25, 2019

The following roads are closed in Oneida and Herkimer counties due to hazardous weather conditions:

Herkimer County

State Route 170

State Route 170A

Route 169 - between Middleville and North Creek

State Route 29 - closed in both directions between Route 28 in Middleville and Route 29A in Salisbury Center due to poor visibility

Route 167 in Manheim is closed in both directions between Bidleman Road and Brockett Road due to poor visibility

Oneida County