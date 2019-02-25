CNY Road Closures – Feb 25, 2019
The following roads are closed in Oneida and Herkimer counties due to hazardous weather conditions:
Herkimer County
- State Route 170
- State Route 170A
- Route 169 - between Middleville and North Creek
- State Route 29 - closed in both directions between Route 28 in Middleville and Route 29A in Salisbury Center due to poor visibility
- Route 167 in Manheim is closed in both directions between Bidleman Road and Brockett Road due to poor visibility
Oneida County
- A portion of Route 49 that had been closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer has re-opened.