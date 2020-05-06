CNY Boy Paying it Forward One Dollar and One Flag At A Time

A central New York boy is paying it forward one dollar and one flag at a time, honoring veterans and essential workers.

12 year-old Owen Jassak has been supporting central New York veterans for years, raising over $40,000 for Sitrin's Military Rehabilitation Program with his Flag Fundraiser on Main Street in New York Mills. This year he continues the tradition, honoring veterans and essential workers. "I feel this year is for everyone," said Jassak. "My teachers, my friends, my family, my step-dad who is a Correctional Officer and my mom. All the people helping us right now."

This is Jassak's 5th year doing the Flag Fundraiser on Main Street in New York Mills at the Veterans Memorial Park. "I am asking people to sponsor 12 x 18” flags for $5.00 each to cover the entire Veteran’s Memorial Park on Main Street in New York Mills from June 11th - June 22nd."

Honor and remember our veterans, a loved one, or an essential worker by purchasing a flag and cover the entire park for a week.

Donate $5, $10 or whatever you can. Email the name of the essential worker or the veteran/loved one, their Military Branch, City/State they are from and the name you'd like the tag to say donated from to owenjohnjassak@gmail.com. "Help me make a difference in the lives of our others, paying it forward $1 at a time."