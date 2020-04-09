7 Things CNY Essential Workers Want You to Know During The Pandemic
While many of us are working from home, essential workers are often on the front lines, interacting with public - as medical workers, cashiers, and in other key roles - and they've got some advice for the general public.
7 Things Essential Workers Want You to Know
- You may think that were being unsocial but in reality we're trying to keep you safe - as well as ourselves. None of us want to bring (the virus) home to our families.
- We know these new rules and the lack of items on shelves is frustrating, but we didn't make any of this happen. A little kindness goes a long way.
- Stay home, wear a mask when interacting with us, maintain 6' between us, and please utilize as many online options as possible!
- Only go out when necessary. Lottery tickets are not important. Keep us safe too, please.
- Remember that many of us are putting our health at risk and not making a lot of money (like minimum wage). Remember that we were out here doing this the next time you think about saying something mean about fast food workers.
- We know you're scared. We are too.
- We're going to get through this, and hopefully we'll all be better for this shared experience. Stay safe.
