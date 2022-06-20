Yearly Tradition Brings Thousands Of Flags To New Hartford To Support Veterans

An annual tradition in support of our country's military veterans is back and a sight you have to see.

14-year-old Owen Jassak is back with another flag display even bigger than before. It's a 10 year tradition, that started with him placing flags on gravestones when he was four and has now evolved into something even bigger than he could have ever imagined.

Cheryl Ann via Facebook Cheryl Ann via Facebook loading...

Throughout the year, Jassak will raise money selling each of the flags placed on display. He will then label each flag with the name of a fallen veteran or member of the military.

Cheryl Ann via Facebook Cheryl Ann via Facebook loading...

Then came the day of placing all the flags. With the help of his mother Cheryl and some other close friends, they were able to place over 2,000 flags in front of the Veteran's Memorial in New Hartford. The stunning display took over 3 hours to finish, but was filled with "many laughs, lots of great stories."

Cheryl Ann via Facebook Cheryl Ann via Facebook loading...

ALWAYS REMEMBER OUR SERVICE MEN AND WOMEN! Thank you to the Town of New Hartford for allowing us to display the flags at the park.

Owen's dedication to our veterans hasn't gone unnoticed. He's a former winner of the Youth Hero/Good Deed Award, given to those who display heroism and helpfulness under the age of 18. Back in 2020, he was also given the Children Have the Power to Empower Award, recognizing children for their outstanding acts of goodness.

Cheryl Ann via Facebook Cheryl Ann via Facebook loading...

The money raised each year through the flag donations benefits multiple organizations, including those that support veterans and essential workers.

Cheryl Ann via Facebook Cheryl Ann via Facebook loading...

